Max Blumenthal: The Mafia Doctrine in Full Effect

Feb 13, 2026

Max Blumenthal joined Judge Napolitano to expose what’s really happening in Washington. Netanyahu is in DC to tank Iran talks and drag Trump into a regional war—and Murdoch media is flooding the zone with Ziocons like Nikki Haley to push him over the edge. Trump sends carriers, Rubio pulls strings, and the sane voices are locked out.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s acting president is being blackmailed with secret indictments while the Trump admin smiles and steals her country’s oil. Cuba is under a genocidal siege—no fuel, children dying—and Rubio won’t even acknowledge their government exists. Russia and China are watching. The US has no diplomacy, only extortion. This isn’t foreign policy. It’s organized crime with aircraft carriers.

