Max Blumenthal: Kushner’s Gaza Slave Labor Vision, Iran Siege Plot

Max Blumenthal shreds Jared Kushner’s Davos “master plan” for Gaza—a biometric concentration camp with sweatshops for orphans, coastal resorts for elites, and Israeli-controlled power, all under Trump’s unelected son-in-law and enabled by Putin’s $1B “Board of Peace” buy-in with Tony Blair and Larry Ellison. He exposes Starlink as a U.S. hybrid warfare tool for Iranian riots—neutralized by Russian tech—while Mossad hijacks Black comedian Desi Banks’ ads to recruit Tehran spies, and PayPal axes Grayzone amid Paul Mason’s MI6-tied blacklist crusade. Blumenthal recounts thriving Iranian Jewish life amid Netanyahu’s decapitation dreams, debunks Shah fantasies, and reveals Maduro’s ouster via experimental weapons paving Chavista capitulation under Delcy Rodríguez.

0:00 Opening And Guest Introduction

1:55 Davos And The Gaza “Master Plan”

7:45 Investors, Data Centers, And Surveillance

12:40 Borders, Rafah, And Population Shifts

18:00 Media Capture And The CBS Controversy

24:30 Iran War Talk And U.S. Calculus

31:00 Starlink, Blackouts, And Protest Tactics

36:30 Inside Iran: Jewish Community And Daily Life

43:20 Exile Politics And Regime Change Fantasies

49:00 Mossad Ads, Influencers, And Online Ops

56:10 UK Media, Blacklists, And Lawfare

1:04:30 Venezuela: Sanctions, Strikes, And Strategy