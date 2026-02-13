The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal: Kushner’s Gaza Slave Labor Vision, Iran Siege Plot

Feb 13, 2026

Max Blumenthal shreds Jared Kushner’s Davos “master plan” for Gaza—a biometric concentration camp with sweatshops for orphans, coastal resorts for elites, and Israeli-controlled power, all under Trump’s unelected son-in-law and enabled by Putin’s $1B “Board of Peace” buy-in with Tony Blair and Larry Ellison. He exposes Starlink as a U.S. hybrid warfare tool for Iranian riots—neutralized by Russian tech—while Mossad hijacks Black comedian Desi Banks’ ads to recruit Tehran spies, and PayPal axes Grayzone amid Paul Mason’s MI6-tied blacklist crusade. Blumenthal recounts thriving Iranian Jewish life amid Netanyahu’s decapitation dreams, debunks Shah fantasies, and reveals Maduro’s ouster via experimental weapons paving Chavista capitulation under Delcy Rodríguez.

0:00 Opening And Guest Introduction

1:55 Davos And The Gaza “Master Plan”

7:45 Investors, Data Centers, And Surveillance

12:40 Borders, Rafah, And Population Shifts

18:00 Media Capture And The CBS Controversy

24:30 Iran War Talk And U.S. Calculus

31:00 Starlink, Blackouts, And Protest Tactics

36:30 Inside Iran: Jewish Community And Daily Life

43:20 Exile Politics And Regime Change Fantasies

49:00 Mossad Ads, Influencers, And Online Ops

56:10 UK Media, Blacklists, And Lawfare

1:04:30 Venezuela: Sanctions, Strikes, And Strategy

