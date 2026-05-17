The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Meet the Lebanese rescue workers being targeted by Israel

A bracing report from Southern Lebanon on the rescuers surviving triple and quadruple tap Israeli strikes to save lives.
The Grayzone's avatar
Wyatt Reed's avatar
The Grayzone and Wyatt Reed
May 17, 2026

In a report from Southern Lebanon, The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed met with members of Nabatiyeh Rescue, who were repeatedly targeted by Israeli drone strikes as they attempted to rescue the victims of Israel’s ongoing military assault.

Wyatt spoke to crew’s chief, Captain Muhammad Sulaiman, who watched as his 16-year-old son, Joud, was killed by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver food to civilians in the war zone just two months prior.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture