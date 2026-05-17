Meet the Lebanese rescue workers being targeted by Israel

In a report from Southern Lebanon, The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed met with members of Nabatiyeh Rescue, who were repeatedly targeted by Israeli drone strikes as they attempted to rescue the victims of Israel’s ongoing military assault.



Wyatt spoke to crew’s chief, Captain Muhammad Sulaiman, who watched as his 16-year-old son, Joud, was killed by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver food to civilians in the war zone just two months prior.