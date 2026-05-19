Evo Morales to The Grayzone: ‘The people have reached their breaking point’

The Grayzone’s Oscar Leon interviews Evo Morales, former president of Bolivia and leader of the country’s indigenous and peasant sectors, about the national uprising which now threatens the survival of the government of neoliberal President Rodrigo Paz.



Morales discusses the factors behind the growing rebellion and the refusal of the pro-US government in La Paz to address its demands. He describes the Paz administration as a cesspool of corruption which has presided over numerous drug trafficking scandals as it seeks to sell the country’s land to the highest foreign bidder.



Finally, Morales discusses being targeted under the Trump administration’s so-called Donroe Doctrine, as leaked documents reveal plans to kidnap him in cooperation with the DEA.