‘There’s no ceasefire’: Sister of assassinated Hamas leader to The Grayzone

On May 16, a missile from an Israeli drone slammed into a Gaza City residential apartment building late in the evening, killing 7 people and wounding 50.



Among the dead is Izz al-Din al-Haddad, known as Abu Shuaib, the general commander of Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades – effectively the leader of the resistance in Gaza



The assassination takes place amid a ceasefire which Israel has consistently violated, and which it has no intention of honoring



It is clearly aimed at weakening the resistance, while provoking it into open conflict as Israel bombards Southern Lebanon and edges once again toward war on Iran



Izz al-Din al-Haddad was considered a seminal figure in the advancement of Gaza’s armed resistance.



The killing of this veteran is another test of the resilience of Hamas and its support base



The Grayzone spoke to Haddad’s sister, Umm Saeed Al-Haddad, inside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque in central Gaza. She slammed international institutions for failing to apply even a modicum of pressure to force Israel to abide by the ceasefire.



Camera by Mohamed Elsaife

Produced and written by Max Blumenthal

Edited by Kei Pritsker