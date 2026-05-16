The Grayzone

The Grayzone

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🔴 The Times they are a changing - The Grayzone live

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The Grayzone
May 16, 2026

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the furor over a New York Times report finally exposing legacy media readers to the systematic Israeli practice of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees. They then fact check a fabrication-filled new Israeli report designed to deflect from the PR crisis, which has prompted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to threaten a lawsuit against the Times.

They also cover the latest from Lebanon, the prospect of renewed attacks on Iran, Trump's summit with Xi, and the looming political crisis in Israel.

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