Audio from the Sobh Media Festival panel, The Influence of the Israeli Lobby on Western Political Institutions, with Max Blumenthal, Alastair Crooke, Mick Wallace and Clare Daly.
Max Blumenthal speaks about Zionist influence on US politics
At The Sobh Media Festival in Tehran, Iran
May 07, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
