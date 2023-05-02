Max Blumenthal on Russell Brand's show

The Grayzone

May 02, 2023

Max Blumenthal interviewed by Russell Brand about new revelations of a paper trail connecting the US government to 9/11 hijackers.

"As France burns in rage over retirement age, the flares are out at the Met Gala as celebs flaunt their insane costumes. Investigative journalist Max Blumenthal from the Grayzone shares some NEW revelations about one of the biggest national security threats of all time..."

https://rumble.com/v2lmtry-wtf-were-911-hijackers-really-cia-recruits-120-stay-free-with-russell-brand.html

