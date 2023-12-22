Max Blumenthal on Israel's lies and genocide

Watch @MaxBlumenthal at the Community Church of Boston (@CCBJustice) give a talk on Israel's lies and genocide. Blumenthal explains what made Oct 7 inevitable and how Israel has deployed a campaign of deceptions about mass Hamas rape and babies in ovens to generate support for genocide – and how the Gaza slaughter reflects essential Zionist logic. https://twitter.com/TheGrayzoneNews/status/1737321108246827099
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes