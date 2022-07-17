Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté slam corporate media disinfo at Collision Toronto

At the Collision tech conference in Toronto on 6/21/22, before a hostile audience filled with members of the corporate press, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate explain how the mainstream media is the most prolific source of disinformation on the planet, working closely with the national security state to cultivate public support for war while deflecting scrutiny from the oligarchy that controls it.

The video is on YouTube.

