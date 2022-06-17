Masongate: Exposing Paul Mason's spook plot to destroy The Grayzone

This content has been censored by YouTube and is now only available on Rokfin.

In this livestream, Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté discuss The Grayzone's report exposing UK journalist Paul Mason's collusion with a shady intelligence contractor to enlist the UK state in a plot to destroy this outlet and neutralize the British grassroots left.



Read more:

https://thegrayzone.com/2022/06/07/paul-masons-covert-intelligence-grayzone/

https://thegrayzone.com/2022/06/13/paul-masons-collusion-british-intelligence-agent/

