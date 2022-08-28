Mark Sleboda: Dugin targeted as US-Ukraine shadow wars expand

Video on The Grayzone's YouTube Channel

Dugin targeted as US-Ukraine shadow wars expand

Analyst Mark Sleboda joins The Grayzone to discuss the assassination of the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the radical ideology of the Russian academic and agitator, and the reality of his influence on the Kremlin. Aaron Mate will also join to cover the FBI's raid on Trump's residence and new calls from British state operatives to censor The Grayzone.

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Mark Sleboda:

https://twitter.com/MarkSleboda1