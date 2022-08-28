The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Mark Sleboda: Dugin targeted as US-Ukraine shadow wars expand
Mark Sleboda: Dugin targeted as US-Ukraine shadow wars expand

Aug 28, 2022

Dugin targeted as US-Ukraine shadow wars expand

Analyst Mark Sleboda joins The Grayzone to discuss the assassination of the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the radical ideology of the Russian academic and agitator, and the reality of his influence on the Kremlin. Aaron Mate will also join to cover the FBI's raid on Trump's residence and new calls from British state operatives to censor The Grayzone.

Max Blumenthal:

Mark Sleboda:

