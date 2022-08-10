The Grayzone

Kim Iversen: On leaving The Hill and defying corporate media censorship
Kim Iversen: On leaving The Hill and defying corporate media censorship

Aug 10, 2022

Kim Iversen joins The Grayzone to discuss her departure from The Hill's Rising and how she managed to disrupt establishment narratives on war and the pandemic on a corporate network. Aaron Mate will also join to discuss the Ukraine lobby's meltdown over critical reporting and the killing of AQ leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

