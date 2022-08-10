Kim Iversen: On leaving The Hill and defying corporate media censorship

Kim Iversen joins The Grayzone to discuss her departure from The Hill's Rising and how she managed to disrupt establishment narratives on war and the pandemic on a corporate network. Aaron Mate will also join to discuss the Ukraine lobby's meltdown over critical reporting and the killing of AQ leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The video is available on Rokfin and YouTube.

Kim Iversen:

https://www.kimiversen.com/

https://mobile.twitter.com/kimiversenshow

https://www.youtube.com/c/KimIversen

Aaron Maté:

Pushback with Aaron Maté (video)

Pushback with Aaron Maté (audio podcast)

https://twitter.com/aaronjmate

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone