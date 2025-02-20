Judging Freedom: Zelenskyy on the Ropes - Ukraine, Trump, and the Hidden Forces Shaping American Foreign Policy

Max Blumenthal joins Judge Napolitano to dissect the shifting dynamics of U.S. foreign policy under Trump, the provocations leading to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the potential collapse of Zelenskyy's government. Blumenthal also delves into Netanyahu's strategies in Gaza and the hidden forces driving American interventionism.

Summary:

In a revealing conversation on Judging Freedom, Max Blumenthal discusses the dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy under Donald Trump, particularly regarding Ukraine. Blumenthal argues that Trump’s recent acknowledgment of the war in Ukraine as one of the most provoked conflicts in modern history marks a significant departure from previous administrations. He traces the roots of the conflict back to the 2014 Maidan coup, which he claims was heavily backed by the U.S., leading to Russia's annexation of Crimea and the ongoing war in Donbas.

Blumenthal criticizes the narrative of Ukraine as a victim of Russian aggression, asserting that the U.S. and NATO's actions, including the buildup of military alliances on Russia's border, were deliberate provocations. He highlights how the American public is beginning to see through years of propaganda, recognizing the war as a result of U.S. intervention rather than unprovoked Russian aggression.

The discussion also touches on the potential collapse of Zelenskyy's government if U.S. aid is cut off, with Blumenthal predicting internal strife and possible overthrow by nationalist factions. He critiques the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia, arguing they have harmed the U.S. economy more than Russia's, and calls for a reevaluation of America's foreign policy priorities.

Shifting to the Middle East, Blumenthal examines Netanyahu's strategies in Gaza, suggesting that Israel's leadership is more interested in maintaining a state of conflict than achieving peace. He reveals disturbing details about the Hannibal Directive, which allegedly led to the deaths of many Israeli civilians during the October 7th attacks, and discusses the political turmoil within Israel as Netanyahu faces corruption allegations.

Throughout the interview, Blumenthal emphasizes the need for a fundamental change in U.S. foreign policy, away from interventionism and towards a focus on domestic interests. He calls out the influence of lobby groups and the military-industrial complex, urging the Trump administration to prioritize America's needs over global entanglements.