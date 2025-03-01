Max Blumenthal shares his experience of being interrogated at Dulles Airport by Customs and Border Protection agents about his political views and associations. He discusses the broader context of U.S. government harassment of activists and journalists, particularly those critical of Israel. The conversation also delves into Israel's actions in Gaza, including allegations of killing hostages and exploiting their deaths for propaganda.
Judging Freedom: Max Blumenthal Interrogated at Dulles Airport
Mar 01, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
