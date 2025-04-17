Playback speed


Judge Napolitano: Who's pushing Trump to attack Iran?

The Grayzone
Apr 17, 2025
Transcript

Max Blumenthal joins Judge Andrew Napolitano to analyze new revelations that Israel nearly coerced the US into joining an assault on Iran, and explains how the report may be tied to the mysterious firing of several Pentagon officials, including a top opponent of war on Iran. Blumenthal also addresses the Trump administration's war on the First Amendment, as it dispatches ICE to stop illegal “ideas.”

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
