The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Judge Napolitano: What the IDF Did on Christmas
0:00
-33:20

Judge Napolitano: What the IDF Did on Christmas

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Dec 29, 2023

What the IDF Did on Christmas

Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYlAYU4r66c

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture