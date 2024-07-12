The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Judge Napolitano: Israelis Killing Their Own - ⁠⁠#HannibalDirective⁠⁠
Jul 12, 2024

From: ⁠Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom⁠

Max Blumenthal investigates the complex and controversial topic of Israelis killing their own, exploring the implications of the Hannibal Directive. In this thought-provoking discussion, Blumenthal examines the internal conflicts within Israeli society and the military policy's role in shaping the narrative broadcast on main steam media. Blumenthal and The Gray were one of the first to bring to light the order from the Israeli Government to issue the Hannibal Directive to the IDF. Gain insights into the societal tensions, political dynamics, and human rights considerations at play in Israel today.

