The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Joseph Essertier: Japan remilitarizes as US empire pivots east
0:00
-1:15:20

Joseph Essertier: Japan remilitarizes as US empire pivots east

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Jan 19, 2023

Nagoya-based professor, Joseph Essertier, joins Max to discuss the US support for Japan's aggressive new military posture and what it means for a future conflict with China.

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com 

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone 

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Joseph Essertier:

https://twitter.com/JosephEssertier

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture