Jimmy Dore: On the Twitter Leaks and Julian Assange

Max was on the Jimmy Dore Show on 12/5 to discuss the Twitter leaks and the media bashing Matt Taibbi for doing journalism. The second half of the podcast is from his appearance on 12/7 to discuss the spook-filled conference held at The National Press Club to bash Julian Assange for doing journalism - Max went to the conference and recorded some stunning Q&As.
You watch the videos on the Jimmy Dore Show:
Part 1: Corp. Reporters United In Hate For Superior Journalist Matt Taibbi
Part 2: Warmongers CONFRONTED By Journalist At National Press Club Event
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
Max Blumenthal:
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
Jimmy Dore:
https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore