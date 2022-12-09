The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Jimmy Dore: On the Twitter Leaks and Julian Assange
0:00
-59:48

Jimmy Dore: On the Twitter Leaks and Julian Assange

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Dec 09, 2022

Max was on the Jimmy Dore Show on 12/5 to discuss the Twitter leaks and the media bashing Matt Taibbi for doing journalism.  The second half of the podcast is from his appearance on 12/7 to discuss the spook-filled conference held at The National Press Club to bash Julian Assange for doing journalism - Max went to the conference and recorded some stunning Q&As. 

You watch the videos on the Jimmy Dore Show:

Part 1: Corp. Reporters United In Hate For Superior Journalist Matt Taibbi

Part 2: Warmongers CONFRONTED By Journalist At National Press Club Event

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com 

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone 

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Jimmy Dore:

https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

http://jimmydorecomedy.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture