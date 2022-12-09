Jimmy Dore: On the Twitter Leaks and Julian Assange

Max was on the Jimmy Dore Show on 12/5 to discuss the Twitter leaks and the media bashing Matt Taibbi for doing journalism. The second half of the podcast is from his appearance on 12/7 to discuss the spook-filled conference held at The National Press Club to bash Julian Assange for doing journalism - Max went to the conference and recorded some stunning Q&As.

You watch the videos on the Jimmy Dore Show:

Part 1: Corp. Reporters United In Hate For Superior Journalist Matt Taibbi

Part 2: Warmongers CONFRONTED By Journalist At National Press Club Event

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Jimmy Dore:

https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

http://jimmydorecomedy.com/