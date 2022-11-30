The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Jimmy Dore: Covid lockdown protests in China
Nov 30, 2022

Max Blumenthal on the Jimmy Dore Show livestream discusses the protests against the Covid lockdowns in China. 

Livestream on 11/28/2022

The podcast was edited for time and content. You can watch two videos from this interview on the Jimmy Dore Show: 

Part 1 : Chinese Citizens POUND Cops During Lockdown Protests

Part 2 : Liberal Hypocrites Now OPPOSE Lockdowns In China

Max Blumenthal:

Jimmy Dore:

