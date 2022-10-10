Jeffrey Sachs: US biotech cartel behind COVID origins and cover-up

US biotech cartel behind COVID origins and cover-up

Jeffrey Sachs joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté to discuss the investigation into the origins of Covid-19. As chair of the Lancet COVID-19 commission, Sachs alleges that SARS-CoV2 originated from dangerous gain of function experiments sponsored and conducted by US biotech institutions. He alleges a vast cover-up of Covid origins, including by former members of his commission, and details the personal attacks he has incurred for speaking out. Guest: Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and chair of the Lancet COVID-19 commission.

Watch Part 1 of this interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g57ViSqmRFM

