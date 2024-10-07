Jadaliyya: Israel’s October 7th Narratives

From the Jadaliyya Podcast:

Max Blumenthal in conversation with Bassam Haddad Sunday, 6 October 2024, 2:30 PM EST, 9:30 PM Gaza Join us for a sit-down conversation with Max Blumenthal on Israel’s October 7th narratives that adorned mainstream U.S. media absent the application of any journalistic standards. Retractions often took place (e.g., “beheaded babies), but only when Israel issued them, deep into the perpetration of its Genocide in Gaza. How were such narratives/hoaxes spread/perpetuated? How were they debunked by investigative journalism? Why do patently debunked hoaxes linger? The editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican Gomorrah, Goliath, The Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of publications, many video reports, and several documentaries, including Killing Gaza. His latest documentary is "Atrocity Inc: How Israel Sells Its Destruction of Gaza."

