Ilan Pappe: Israel's state terror strategy

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal joins Ilan Pappe, trailblazing Israeli revisionist historian and author of "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine" to discuss how the Israeli military relies on state terror as part of its doctrine to suppress resistance to its occupation of Palestine.
This event was sponsored by the International Movement for a Just World, founded by Junaid Ahmad, who moderated the discussion.
