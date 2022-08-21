The Grayzone

If Julian Assange goes, the First Amendment goes.
Aug 21, 2022

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal joined Waters and other speakers in front of the Department of Justice in Washington DC to demand the US drop its charges against the Wikileaks founder. Max spoke at the rally, excoriating the mainstream press for abandoning Assange even after the CIA spied on reporters who interacted with the Wikileaks founder.

Read more: https://thegrayzone.com/2022/08/18/roger-waters-julian-assange-doj/

From the video by Ford Fischer of News2Share and Consortium News.

