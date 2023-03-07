The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Heinrich Bucker: Prosecuted for condemning aid to Ukrainian Nazis
Heinrich Bucker: Prosecuted for condemning aid to Ukrainian Nazis

Mar 07, 2023

Heinrich Bücker, founder of Berlin's COOP Antiwar Cafe, about his prosecution at the hands of the German state for publicly denouncing Germany's military aid to a Ukrainian government that reveres World War II-era Nazi collaborators and incorporates neo-Nazi battalions into its military. Bücker also discusses that state of the German antiwar movement as it gathers momentum following mass protests after the February 24 first anniversary of the Ukraine proxy war.

