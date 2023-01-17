Grayzone Radio 8: Matt Taibbi on the Twitter files

Summary:

Matt Taibbi joins The Grayzone live for a discussion with Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate about his reporting on internal Twitter files exposing shocking levels of US government pressure on the social media giant to censor accounts dissenting against official deceptions and revealing some of the most titanic frauds of the Trump-era Russiagate drama.

Part one covers Taibbi's methods of reporting and what the content of the Twitter Files reveal about the state of the US political and media culture.

Part two covers the direct role that, CA Democrat and former House Intel Committee Chair, Adam Schiff played in Twitters censorship campaign including removing accounts that parodied Joe Biden.

In part three, Taibbi explains the behavior of the "left" in the coverage of the Twitter Files, the NY Times refusing to retract demonstrably false reporting alleging Russian meddling in US politics, the US mainstream media ignoring the Twitter Files all together and the role that Russiagate played in setting the stage for the Ukraine proxy war.

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver