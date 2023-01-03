Grayzone Radio 6: Inside the Lion's Den

Summary:

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal interviews Palestinian journalist Ramzy Baroud about a striking new development in the Palestinian West Bank that has seriously rattled the Israeli military: the spontaneous rise of armed factions across occupied territory known as the Lions Den. Cutting across all political factions and embodying the aspirations of a new generation of Palestinians, these groups have contributed to a surge in military-style resistance to occupation unseen since the Second Intifada was finally crushed in 2007.

Next we hear Blumenthal's discussion with YouTube host and comedian Jimmy Dore about the Twitter files exposing FBI and CIA collaboration with the social media giant.

Finally, Blumenthal shares his thoughts on the demise of the antiwar "left" with Progressive Radio Network and WBAI's Gary Null. Max Blumenthal, Ramzy Baroud, Jimmy Dore, Gary Null

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver

Special thanks to Linda Perry for her help!