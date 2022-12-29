Grayzone Radio 5: Disrupting Zelensky's World Tour

Summary:

First we hear about the Grayzone challenging delegates representing the Ukrainian diaspora as they made their way to the U.S. Congress.

The second part is an excerpt of the Redacted podcast, hosted by Clayton Morris, with Wyatt Reed and Max Blumenthal. They discuss The Grayzone being disinvited from Web Summit, a tech industry mega-event in Lisbon, Portugal. This followed a personal lobbying campaign spearheaded by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska. Zelenska was the surprise keynote speaker appealing for more billions in the proxy war against Russia. Wyatt Reed then discusses his close call while reporting in the Ukraine, having his hotel bombed by US-allied forces moments before he arrived after having accidently shared his location on social media.

Finally, we go to Peru. The Grayzone's Oscar Leon speaks with Anahi Durand, the former Minister of Women and Vulnerable People in the government of Peru's ex-President Pedro Castillo, a schoolteacher and union leader-turned-politician was removed from power by parliament, placed in detention and replaced with an unelected figure.

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver

Special thanks to Linda Perry for her help!

Aired 12/27/2023

The Grayzone has a radio show that airs on KPFK at 5pm on Tuesdays and soon to expand to new markets across the US.

This episode features an RT interview with Max discussing his questioning of the kleptocratic leader of Zelensky's diaspora delegation, then a discussion on Redacted with Wyatt Reed about the cancelation of Grayzone's invitation to a tech conference in Portugal by Zelensky's wife before she went on a $40,000 shopping spree, and finally a discussion about the ouster of the democratically-elected Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo and the resultant on-going protests.

