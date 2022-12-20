The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Grayzone Radio 4: Michael Welch, Alex Saab, Nicholai Petro
Grayzone Radio 4: Michael Welch, Alex Saab, Nicholai Petro

Dec 20, 2022

Part 1: Max Blumenthal interviewed by Michael Welch of GlobalResearch.ca

Part 2: Anya Parampil on the trial of Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab

Part 3: PushBack with Aaron Mate interviews professor Nicholai Petro

