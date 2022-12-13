Grayzone Radio 3: Ukraine privatization, Judaic extremists, and a rally to free Julian Assange

Part 1: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is facilitating the mass privatization of Ukrainian land and resources while the NATO-Russia proxy war rages. International markets and the US Empire have had the so-called "Bread Basket of Europe" on the menu for a long time now but this war has granted them an unmatched opportunity to feast — through mass privatization and wartime debt trap loans — while Ukrainians suffer. Max Blumenthal, the editor-in-chief of @thegrayzonenews, joins MintPress News' Founder Mnar Adley on a live stream to look into the details.

Part 2: David Sheen on theocratic extremists in key security positions in the new Israeli government.

Part 3: Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil give speeches in support of Julian Assange's freedom at a rally on December 10th 2023 in NYC.