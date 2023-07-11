Grayzone Radio 28: Busting Ukraine Lies at the UN

Max discusses his talk at the UN, Israel's assault on Jenin and Greta's meeting with Volodymyr

Part 1: The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal joins Aaron Mate to discuss his testimony before the UN Security Council on the corruption, bloodlust and hypocrisy driving $110 billion in US aid to Ukraine, and the reaction he received in the council.

Part 2: The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover Israel's battalion-sized assault on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, a historic base of Palestinian resistance, and discuss Israel's attempts over the past two decades to crush the Jenin refugee camp's fighting spirit.

Part 3: The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the meeting of the world's most famous teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and what actually brought these two seemingly unconnected political celebrities together.

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and co-hosted by Christopher Weaver