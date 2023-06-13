Grayzone Radio 26: Oliver Stone talks new film "Nuclear Now"

Summary:

Part 1: The Grayzone's Anya Parampil speaks with filmmaker Oliver Stone about his new film "Nuclear Now." Stone busts myths surrounding nuclear power and makes a case for reevaluating our fear of it as a source of clean energy. "Nuclear Now" is streaming in the United States: https://www.nuclearnowfilm.com/watch

Part 2: Max and Aaron discuss the presidential candidacy of RFK Jr. and Cornel West Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate, Anya Parampil, Oliver Stone Notes:Credits:Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver