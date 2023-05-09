Grayzone Radio 24: Victory Day?

Summary:

Join Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate for a last minute livestream covering Ukraine's assassination campaign inside Russia as the country commemorates victory of Nazism, the anxiety among US foreign policy elites about Kiev's coming counter-offensive, the shifting diplomatic sands in Syria, and much more. Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver