Grayzone Radio 22: Deep state of siege

Summary:

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss bombshell revelations of the CIA's recruitment of two 9/11 hijackers and the FBI's indictment of the African Peoples Socialist Party for "weaponized speech" on behalf of Russia, as well as threats to jail journalist Matt Taibbi by a congressional Democrat.

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

