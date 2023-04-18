Grayzone Radio 21: Season of the Snitch

Summary:

Featured speakers/guests:Max Blumenthal, Wyatt Reed and Alexander Rubinstein discuss the significance of classified Pentagon leaks on the Ukraine proxy war and the corporate media's role as a surrogate police force, zealously hunting down the 21-year-old leaker before the FBI could.





Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver