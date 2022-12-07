Grayzone Radio 2: The Grayzone in Barbados

Anya Parampil interviews David Abdullah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice Party in Trinidad and Tobago about the economic and political position of Trinidad and Tobago in the geopolitics of the Caribbean.

Max Blumenthal interviews David Camisiong, the ambassador of Barbados to the CARICOM Caribbean integration movement about his campaign for an official day to memorialize the victims of terrorism - a move indented to draw attention to the downing of Cubana Airlines flight 455 by US-based Cuban terrorists. Amb. Camisiong also discusses the relationship between Barbados and Cuba and the role of the Caribbean states as a counterweight to US imperialism.

