The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Grayzone Radio 2: The Grayzone in Barbados
0:00
-54:07

Grayzone Radio 2: The Grayzone in Barbados

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Dec 07, 2022

Anya Parampil interviews David Abdullah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice Party in Trinidad and Tobago about the economic and political position of Trinidad and Tobago in the geopolitics of the Caribbean. 

Max Blumenthal interviews David Camisiong, the ambassador of Barbados to the CARICOM Caribbean integration movement about his campaign for an official day to memorialize the victims of terrorism - a move indented to draw attention to the downing of Cubana Airlines flight 455 by US-based Cuban terrorists. Amb. Camisiong also discusses the relationship between Barbados and Cuba and the role of the Caribbean states as a counterweight to US imperialism. 

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com 

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone 

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

Anya Parampil: 

https://twitter.com/anyaparampil

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture