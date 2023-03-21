Grayzone Radio 17: The Grayzone Never Forgets

On the disastrous US involvement in Iraq and Ukraine and remembering Rachel Corrie

Summary:

Join Aaron Mate and Max Blumenthal live as they discuss the Western media's sudden acknowledgement of calamitous Ukrainian military losses, the assault on free speech by pro-Kiev fanatics from the US to UK, and the painful 20th anniversary of apartheid Israel's killing of the courageous American activist Rachel Corrie.

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver