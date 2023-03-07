Grayzone Radio 15: The Covid Consensus

Covid and the global war on the poor: a critique from the left

Summary:

Historian Toby Green and journalist Thomas Fazi join The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to discuss their new book, "Covid and the global war on the poor: a critique from the left," which surveys the devastating impact of lockdowns and school closures on the planet's most vulnerable populations, from sub-Saharan Africa to major US and European metropolitan areas. Green and Fazi offer a searing analysis of the organized Western left's uncritical support for policies that enriched Big Tech and the pharmaceutical industry at the expense of the global poor.

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver