Grayzone Radio 14: Ukraine First, America Later

Exclusive Grayzone report on East Palestine Ohio and Biden's trip to Ukraine

Summary:

Part 1: While Biden was too busy tending to Zelensky to visit Ohio, journalist Jeremy Loffredo took a series of trips to East Palestine to report on the chemical disaster and its impact on the towns residents for The Grayzone. Jeremys exclusive report contains extensive interviews with local residents and exposes of the private police and corporate front groups sent in to East Palestine to play the role of environmental monitors.

Part 2: Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate demonstrate that Biden's tour of Ukraine was just a theatrical sham, down to the air raid sirens that blared as Biden first appeared with Zelensky. Take a listen.

Part 3: While Biden was overseas, two of his top foreign policy advisors, NSC director Jake Sullivan and assistant secretary of state Samantha Power, attempted to answer rising concerns by Americans about the escalation of the Ukraine proxy war. They did so at a CNN-sponsored so called town hall that was sealed off from any antiwar elements that might have prevented a forceful challenge. Max discussed with Aaron the history of these CNN town halls and we presented another exchange between a top Biden ally and an actual antiwar protester.

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

