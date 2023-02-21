Grayzone Radio 13: The Largest Anti-war Protest in a Decade
Speeches from the Rage Against the War Machine in Washington DC this past weekend.
Summary:
Speeches from The Rage Against the War Machine anti-war protest in DC on February 19th at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.
Max Blumenthal
Tulsi Gabbard
Jimmy Dore
Anya Parampil
Dennis Kucinich
Wyatt Reed
Chris Hedges
About:
Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.
For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com
Hosted by Max Blumenthal
Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver