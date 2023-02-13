Grayzone Radio 12: Rage Against the War Machine

Jimmy Dore on the existential threat posed by divisive antiwar cosplay

Part 1: Left-wing sectarianism divides antiwar movement.

This February 19, people from around the country from a range of political backgrounds will gather at 1230 PM at Washington DCs Lincoln Memorial to rage against the war machine. There, they will hear from speakers including Tulsi Gabbard, Jimmy Dore, Dennis Kucinich, Jill Stein, Roger Waters, Anya Parampil, Ron Paul, Judge Andrew Napolitano and Max Blumenthal, among many others.

Because the rally is co-sponsored by the left-wing Peoples Party and the Libertarian Party, certain leftist elements which have traditionally asserted leadership over the antiwar movement and left it in a pathetic, moribund state, have attacked Rage Against the War Machine and attempted to depress turnout.

Medea Benjamin, one of the most prominent antiwar personalities in the US, was forced to withdraw from speaking at the rally after staffers at her Code Pink organization declared opposition to one speakers views on gender ideology. Thats right, if every single speaker at an antiwar rally does not hold the correct view on each of the latest boutique social issues, then the rally is invalid. Does that sound like a workable formula for an effective antiwar movement in the United States?

Max Blumenthal, comedian Jimmy Dore, and Aaron Mate discuss the controversies surrounding Rage Against the War Machine and to respond to the sectarian elements manufacturing them.

Part 2: US unintentionally confirms that sanctions block humanitarian aid.

An earthquake has killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria, and as Americans, we are unable to send aid to most Syrians. Why? Because of the sadistic US sanctions imposed on the country amidst a multi-billion dollar campaign to flood the country with weapons and jihadist death squads in a ruthless bid for regime change.

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the deadly impact of the US governments so-called Caesar Sanctions Act on average Syrians.

Rage Against the War Machine rally this Sunday, February 19, in Washington DC at 1230 PM at the Lincoln Memorial. https://rageagainstwar.com/

