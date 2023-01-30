Grayzone Radio 10: Tanks for the Memories

US uses Germany to set stage for war with Russia and US encourages remilitarizes of Japan for conflict with China

Summary:

The first half of this episode features a conversation between Max Blumenthal and my colleague, Aaron Mate, about the impending delivery of US and German battle tanks to Ukraine, another step on the path toward direct confrontation between nuclear powers. And then with a look at the German Green Party, which poses as feminist and environmentalist, but which has embraced the most militaristic foreign policy since WW2. And well cover a recent Senate hearing in which assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland - a neoconservative ideologue who has played a central role in driving the Ukraine proxy war - appeared to celebrate the destruction of the German and Russian Nord Stream pipeline project.

In the second half, Max has a discussion with Nagoya, Japan-based scholar and activist Joseph Essertier about the Japanese governments plans to violate the countrys pacifist post-war constitution and double Japans military budget. As with Germany, Japan is being dragged by the US into direct conflict with a much more powerful and populous country in its immediate region - in this case, its China. Essertier and I touched on some of the social factors in the tragic Japanese capitulation to Washingtons demands and the countrys own historical demons.

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver