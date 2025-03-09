Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the humiliation of Volydymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office and the geopolitical shifts it has unleashed. Will this mean the end of NATO? They will also discuss Israel's sabotage of the Gaza ceasefire, its role in Trump's war on free speech, and the shocking sectarian rampage by Syria's new ruling junta.
🔴 From proxy warrior to pest - The Grayzone live
Mar 09, 2025
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post