🔴 From proxy warrior to pest - The Grayzone live

The Grayzone
Mar 09, 2025
4
7
Transcript

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the humiliation of Volydymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office and the geopolitical shifts it has unleashed. Will this mean the end of NATO? They will also discuss Israel's sabotage of the Gaza ceasefire, its role in Trump's war on free speech, and the shocking sectarian rampage by Syria's new ruling junta.

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
