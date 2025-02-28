Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover Israel's latest hostage deception, its takeover of southern Syria, Trump's outrageous AI Gaza video, his escalation of the economic war on Venezuela, the furor over his Ukraine plan, and more.
🔴Deep fake state - The Grayzone live
Feb 28, 2025
Max Blumenthal
