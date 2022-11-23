The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Davey D: Kyrie and Kanye
0:00
-53:07

Davey D: Kyrie and Kanye

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Nov 23, 2022

Max discusses the cancellation of the Grayzone by the Nazi-adjacent First Lady of Ukraine, the US funding of Nazis in Ukraine, the celebrated Nazi roadshows across the USA and the "anti-Semitic" behavior of Kyrie Irving and Kanye West.

Broadcast on KPFA

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture