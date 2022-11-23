Davey D: Kyrie and Kanye

Max discusses the cancellation of the Grayzone by the Nazi-adjacent First Lady of Ukraine, the US funding of Nazis in Ukraine, the celebrated Nazi roadshows across the USA and the "anti-Semitic" behavior of Kyrie Irving and Kanye West.
Max Blumenthal
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
