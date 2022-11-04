Danny Shaw: Will foreign troops occupy Haiti - again?

Will foreign troops occupy Haiti - again?

Danny Shaw, professor of Latin American studies at CUNY, joins Max Blumenthal to discuss Western pressure at the United Nations for an international "peacekeeping" mission to Haiti, and the various questionable justifications for the intervention. Shaw has worked with Haitian social movements since 1998 and has interacted with major players in the country's current power struggle.

