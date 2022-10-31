Danny Shaw: Will Brazil swing left?

Will Brazil swing left?

Danny Shaw, professor of Latin American studies at CUNY, joins Max Blumenthal to discuss the Brazilian national elections, in which the social democratic former president and target of political persecution Lula Da Silva, faces off against right-wing nationalist Jair Bolsonaro. Shaw assesses the implications of a Lula victory for the country and the region.

