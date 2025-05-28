🔴 Crumbs from the master's table - The Grayzone live

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the disastrous role of the Trump administration's negotiators on Gaza, where Israel has been able to wage its final solution assault while imposing a new humanitarian aid system that has already compounded starvation and agony in the besieged enclave. Max will also report back from his visit to Iran, where he covered ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, and gathered special insight into the prospects for a deal through access to diplomats and politically significant sites.



