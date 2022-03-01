The Grayzone

Max Blumenthal
Cory Morningstar: Trampling dissent in Ottawa
Cory Morningstar: Trampling dissent in Ottawa

Mar 01, 2022

Cory Morningstar joins me to discuss her reporting from Ottawa, where Trudeau has imposed emergency law to crush a trucker’s strike and its supporters, branding them all a national security threat. 

The video is on Rokfin.

