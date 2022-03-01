Cory Morningstar: Trampling dissent in Ottawa

Cory Morningstar joins me to discuss her reporting from Ottawa, where Trudeau has imposed emergency law to crush a trucker’s strike and its supporters, branding them all a national security threat.

The video is on Rokfin.

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Max Blumenthal:

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal

Cory Morningstar

https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur

https://www.theartofannihilation.com